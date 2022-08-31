SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 42nd Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition is now on view in a virtual gallery that can be accessed at selby.org.
The show includes more than 270 photographs that were taken by amateur photographers at Selby Gardens’ two campuses (downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point at Osprey) and selected for display by an expert panel of jurors.
The jury awarded prizes to top photographs in the exhibition, with the Best in Show honor going to Patricia Nebel for a stunning black-and-white photo of an orchid that she titled “The Bishop.” The virtual exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 25.
“At 42 years running, Selby Gardens’ Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition is a tradition that’s nearly as old as our institution itself,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president & CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. “We are so grateful that almost 200 exceptionally talented artists chose to share their vision of the beauty of our two bayfront sanctuaries through their entries.
“This virtual exhibition provides an exhilarating, inspiring journey through the diverse nature and living art to be observed and experienced at Selby Gardens.”
In addition to Best in Show, awards for first place were given in each of the five exhibition categories:
• The Living Museum: Japan, by Laurel Maul
• Bayfront Sanctuary: Perspective, by Aleksandra Djilas
• Plant Life at Selby Gardens: Frilly Folds, by Kathleen Cone
• Birds, Bugs, and Critters, Oh My: Flashing Heron, by Susan Beausang
• Selby Gardens in Black and White: Bayside Swirl, by Edda Post
The jury also selected second- and third-place winners in each category and recognized two additional photos with honorable mentions.
Selby Gardens received nearly 300 submissions to this year’s juried exhibition. Entrants could submit up to three individual photos, which had to be taken within the past two years at either the Downtown Sarasota or Historic Spanish Point campus of Selby Gardens.
All submissions were then reviewed by the panel of volunteer jurors, who were invited for their expertise in photography, art and curation. The jury included:
• Olivia Marie Braida-Chiusano, artist and head of Selby Gardens’ botanical illustration program.
• Radiah Harper, guest curator for Selby Gardens’ 2021 exhibition We Dream a World: African American Landscape Painters of Mid-Century Florida, The Highwaymen.
• Christopher Jones, Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan, Curator of Photography and Media Art at The Ringling.
• Keith Monda, philanthropist.
• John Pirman, artist and illustrator.
• Cliff Roles, professional photographer.
“I have to thank our jurors for their time, care and enthusiasm in evaluating nearly 300 photographs for this show,” Rominiecki said. “Our museum and exhibitions team supplied a rigorous rubric for the review process, and the jurors provided the attention and scrutiny that these high-quality entries deserved.
“Our judges were impressed by the talented photographers in our community, and we are delighted to share a diverse array of scenic moments from our two campuses in the resulting exhibition.”
To view Selby Gardens’ 42nd Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition, visit selby.org.
About Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens provides 45 acres of bayfront sanctuaries connecting people with air plants of the world, native nature, and our regional history.
Established by forward-thinking women of their time, Selby Gardens is composed of the 15-acre Downtown Sarasota campus and the 30-acre Historic Spanish Point campus in the Osprey area of Sarasota County.
The Downtown Campus on Sarasota Bay is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. There is a significant focus on botany, horticulture, education, historical preservation, and the environment.
The Historic Spanish Point Campus is located less than 10 miles south along Little Sarasota Bay. One of the largest preserves showcasing native Florida plants that is interpreted for and open to the public, it celebrates an archaeological record that encompasses approximately 5,000 years of Florida history.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a Smithsonian Affiliate and is also accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, visit selby.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.