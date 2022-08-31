Best in Show in Selby's virtual photo contest

Best in Show, “The Bishop,” by Patricia Nebel.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SELBY GARDENS

SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 42nd Annual Juried Photographic Exhibition is now on view in a virtual gallery that can be accessed at selby.org.

The show includes more than 270 photographs that were taken by amateur photographers at Selby Gardens’ two campuses (downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point at Osprey) and selected for display by an expert panel of jurors.


