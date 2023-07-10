SARASOTA — The Board of Trustees of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has elected Dr. Joel Morganroth as chair and Teri A Hansen as vice chair for its 2024 fiscal year.

The Selby Gardens Board also elected Bruce E. Sorensen, a managing director with financial services firm Baird, to a three-year term as a trustee, and it reelected seven members to new 3-year terms.


   
