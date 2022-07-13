The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has awarded more than $656,000 in need-based scholarships to 154 new and returning scholars from Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota county high schools.
Additionally, the Foundation has made institutional awards totaling $231,000, which will benefit students attending University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Charlotte Technical College, Suncoast Technical College, Manatee Technical College and State College of Florida.
Awards are made by those institutions to students based on financial need.
The Selby Scholar program is a four-year, renewable, need-based scholarship program, which selects 40 high school graduates from the surrounding four-county area each year, based on students’ academic preparedness, as well as their demonstration of maturity, grit, and resilience in the face of adversity.
The 2022-23 Selby Scholar list includes high-achieving graduates from 17 high schools and two associate-degree colleges in the Foundation’s four-county service area.
The students will be attending Florida colleges and universities as well as Wake Forest University, Kalamazoo College, Barnard College of Columbia University, Macalester College, Columbia College Chicago and College of the Holy Cross.
“Our Scholars are a very special group of students,” said the Foundation’s President and CEO, Carol Butera. “Over time, we have built a close relationship with them, which includes mentoring and other academic and career assistance. Here’s what some of them have shared with us about the impact the scholarship has had on them.”
“This year I was able to attain my instrument rating, meaning that I am officially able to fly using only the instruments in the aircraft,” said Sutton Kluner, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 2021 Selby Scholar Cohort. “This is a hugely important step in my flight career and I’m glad I was able to complete this task. Furthermore, this semester I made the Dean’s list and I excelled in all of my courses. Next year I plan on starting my commercial pilots license during the fall semester. I just want to say thank you for your support on my journey through college.”
“The Selby Scholarship has been vital to my higher education career. Without this assistance, I wouldn’t have been able to make my dream of attending the University of Miami a reality without graduating with a crippling amount of debt. But, it’s not just about the money, either!
“I’ve been fortunate to be connected with my very own mentor with an incredible amount of experience. What she has accomplished throughout her career aligns perfectly with my aspirations. She’s been able to provide me with the best advice possible, whether it’s about establishing my own public relations agency one day to pursuing a master’s degree because she’s been there already herself.”
Arianna Gonzalez, University of Miami, 2020 Selby Scholar Cohort
“It means the world to me that you saw potential in me and want to help me fulfill my destiny as an environmental conservationist.” Allison Poole, 2019 Selby Scholar Cohort
Claudia Ramirez, 2017 Selby Scholar Cohort
“Because of the Selby Foundation, I have not only achieved my own goals, but have also been encouraged to help others achieve their goals in any way that I can. Without the continued support from this Foundation, I would not be graduating with my bachelor’s degree and considering going forward for a master’s degree.”
Won (Jenny) Jaegal, 2016 Selby Scholar Cohort
“The Selby Foundation has taught me a very important lesson that we must always give back to our community. My post-secondary education would not have been possible without the funding from the Selby Scholar Program, and that encouraged me to seek different ways to give back as well.”
For the 2022-23 Selby Scholar cohort:
Nearly 53 percent of the scholarships awarded are greater than $3,000 for the school year; the highest awards are $7,000 for this group of 40 scholars.
Majors include: Accounting, Aerospace Engineering, Biology, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Science, Finance, Health Science, International Business, Marketing, Nursing, Psychology and more.
