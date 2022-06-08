SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will present a selection of programs and events at its two campuses during summer 2022.
Details and online reservations can be found at selby.org.
Historic Spanish Point campus
Through August 2023 — Seeing the Invisible: An Augmented Reality Contemporary Art Exhibition
The most ambitious and expansive exhibition to date of contemporary artworks created with augmented reality (AR) technology premiered at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus in September 2021 as one of 12 participating gardens across six countries.
Using a custom app downloaded to a smartphone or tablet, visitors can interact with more than a dozen AR works in carefully curated locations throughout the 30-acre preserve.
The show, which features works by such international luminaries as Ai Weiwei, El Anatsui, and Refik Anadol, has been extended and will remain on view through next summer. Included with general admission.
Downtown Sarasota campus
Through June 26 — Robert Mapplethorpe and Patti Smith: Flowers, Poetry, and Light
Selby Gardens’ 2022 Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition features the iconic black-and-white flower photography of late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and the nature-inspired lyrics and words of poet and singer-songwriter Patti Smith, set in dialogue with original horticultural installations created by the Selby Gardens staff.
This indoor/outdoor show brings together the work of creative soulmates Mapplethorpe and Smith for the first time ever in a botanical garden setting. Included with general admission.
July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Special event — Fourth of July All-American Cookout
Celebrate the Fourth of July at the beautiful Downtown Sarasota campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Enjoy all-American fare from the Michael’s on East Grill (available for purchase), family-friendly games and activities, and a spectacular view of the fireworks show over Sarasota Bay.
Special all-inclusive tickets provide on-site valet parking, buffet dinner and open bar, access to the air-conditioned Event Center, and prime fireworks viewing location. Note: On-site parking is limited due to construction, but several satellite lots are available within a short walk for general admission guests.
General admission (parking in off-site lots only): Selby Gardens members $25, non-members $35, children 12 and younger $10, children 3 and under free. All-inclusive (limited capacity; includes on-site parking): $200, children 12 and younger $50, children 3 and under free.
July 16 to Sept. 25 — Flora Imaginaria: The Flower in Contemporary Photography
Co-developed in partnership with the Foundation for the Exhibition of Photography, this indoor/outdoor show will premiere at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus this summer.
Flora Imaginaria celebrates the beauty and diversity of flowers, which have long been appreciated aesthetically for their colors and forms as well as for their decorative potential and symbolic power.
The show features more than 70 diverse works produced by nearly 50 different contemporary artists from around the world over the past three decades.
Photographs will be displayed inside the Museum of Botany & the Arts as well as outside in the Gardens. Included with general admission.
CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS
Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. — Yoga in the Gardens
Treat yourself to a peaceful mind/body yoga experience in the garden. This class focuses on alignment, breathing techniques, and relaxation.
Open to all ages/skill levels. Recommended supplies: water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, comfortable clothes, towel, or yoga mat. Fee per drop-in class: $20 (cash only).
Advance online registration: Selby Gardens members $15, non-members $20
Last Saturday of the month, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Beach Walks & Bird Talks
Join a local parks and rec expert naturalist on a guided walking tour of Lido Beach. Learn about the local flora, fauna, geology, and geography, as well as seasonal migrations, blooms, and natural history.
A must for avid birders. Binoculars, comfortable water shoes, hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are recommended. Selby Gardens members $35, non-members $45
TOURS
Dates/times flexible, but reservations required. Must book tour two weeks in advance .
Savage Science: Carnivorous Plant Tour — New
Take a ‘terrifying’ tour of the Savage Garden at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus. In this new program, guests can learn about different species of carnivorous plants and the shocking science behind their abominable appetites, then take part in their very own feeding frenzy through a live, hands-on demonstration.
At the end of each tour, guests take home their own carnivorous plant.
Designed for families and audiences of all ages. Selby Gardens members $40, non-members $45 (general admission to Downtown Sarasota campus included in tour ticket). Reservations: 941-366-5731, ext. 243
Set Sail with Selby Gardens to Historic Spanish Point
Saturdays, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. (advanced reservations required)
This full-day, campus-to-campus boat-tour experience includes a narrated, roundtrip cruise on the Intracoastal Waterway between Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point campuses, access to both campuses for self-touring, and lunch. Selby Gardens members $115/non-members $125
