Jennifer Romiecki

Jenifer Rominiecki is president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and incoming president of the board of Visit Florida.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS

SARASOTA — Visit Florida's Board of Directors has elected Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, as chair for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Rominiecki, who is currently vice chair of the state’s official tourism marketing corporation, will begin her one-year term as chair on July 1.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments