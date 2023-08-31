Afternoon Repose

“Afternoon Repose” by Gary McNulty was the Best in show winner of the 43rd annual Selby Gardens Juried Photographic Exhibition.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SELBY GARDENS

SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ 43rd annual Juried Photographic Exhibition is now on view in a virtual gallery that can be accessed at selby.org.

The show includes more than 300 photographs that were taken by visitors at one of Selby Gardens’ two campuses and selected for display by an expert panel of jurors.


   
