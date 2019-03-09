Staff for U.S. Sen Marco Rubio will be in Venice next week to hold office hours for constituent service.
This is an opportunity for people in the area to meet local staff and receive help with federal agency issues, including ones involving Social Security, Medicare and the VA.
Staff from Rubio’s Gulf Coast Regional Office will be at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.
For more information, call the Gulf Coast Regional Office at 813-853-1099 or email Taylor_Sanchez@rubio.senate.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.