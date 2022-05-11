For several hours on the first, second and fifth Tuesdays of every month, a dozen or so women gather together at Christ Venice Church to reach out in love to those in need.
And that love is expressed in the form of quilts.
“At every meeting, we have a prayer that God may watch over all those people to whom we are donating the quilts,” said Barbara Hoffman, a member of Quilting for Missions, or Q4M, as they also are known.
After prayer, the women go to work, the room fills with the sounds of sewing machines humming, irons steaming, and techniques shared.
Their love extends around the world. Most recently, Q4M sent more than 70 quilts and pillow cases to refugees of the war in Ukraine, along with Slavic Bibles and cards instructing refugees how to download the Bible in their own dialect (more than 40 dialects are spoken throughout Ukraine).
“The quilts are being sent through the First Slavic Pentecostal Church of North Port and we understand they will make their way to hospitals, orphanages, and to comfort refugees in the western part of Ukraine,” Hoffman said.
She added that more of the handmade quilts will be sent if they are requested.
Two women from the Slavic church, Olena Slobodyanyuk and Vita Fargna, were in Venice to receive the donation when Olena’s husband called from Western Ukraine where he was delivering much-needed medical supplies to a hospital there.
Olena turned around her camera so that all the Q4M volunteers could wave their hellos and show him the quilts and Bibles that would soon be making their way to the war-torn country.
“It was so exciting to see him in Ukraine, and then the phone was handed off to a pastor there who was meeting outdoors with a large group of refugees who were in a large circle,” said Ann Wheat, co-leader of Q4M. “He told us how grateful he was for our efforts and offered God’s blessing on us and we all wished him the same blessing in return. He was getting ready to begin a worship service with the refugees.”
Q4M was formed in 1999, Hoffman said, when a church member, who could no longer quilt, inquired whether anyone would be interested in her “ton of fabric.”
During the past 23 years, the group has grown in size to about two dozen members with at least half that number showing up for each work session.
“Everyone shows up with their own sewing machine and materials,” Hoffman said. “It’s quite a buzz of activity once all those sewing machines are going. Some are working in another part of the room, ‘sandwiching’ the quilts, which involves sewing the tops and bottoms together with the batting in the center.”
The group continually receives donations of every kind of fabric, she said. The materials are stored in plastic bins on two moveable carts and is organized by pattern and by color.
“Even fabric that we can’t use, because the pieces are too small, we donate to a group in Sarasota that makes beds for pets.”
Q4M makes hundreds of quilts each year, she said, which are donated to a variety of organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, Haiti missions, the Port Charlotte Veteran’s Home, TWIG for children’s clothing, Sarasota YMCA Youth Shelter, women’s shelters and Pregnancy Solutions.
“Last summer, when our group is traditionally a little smaller in number, we took on a special project for several groups that had more to do with babies and children,” Hoffman said. “We turned out some 150 items during those summer months.”
The quilts are donated in various ways, some through requests from organizations themselves while members of the group may also learn of other needs along the Suncoast.
Although making quilts is the mainstay of their ministry, Q4M also has made baby items, cremation bags, teen book totes and even holiday items.
They also recently made “prayer elephants” to comfort those individuals experiencing distress.
“The idea for these stuffed toys is based on the fact that elephant herds are protective of their own who are injured or newborn. The elephants form a circle of protection around the needy elephants with their trunks facing outward.”
Several years ago, Q4M put out the word that they were seeking donations to purchase a longarm quilting machine that would enable them to streamline the process. Months later, a church member anonymously donated $5,000 to purchase the 8-foot-long machine that will accommodate a full-sized quilt.
In addition to serving the needy through their donated quilts, Q4M has provided the members a real sisterhood, said Hoffman.
“Not only do we talk about quilting while the machines are humming, but also about any needs that anyone may have. We network on everything, from sharing recipes to does anyone have a blow-up mattress they can borrow for visiting company.”
The fact that Q4M is comprised totally of women is not by design, she said.
“I’m sure there are male quilters out there, but none haver ever expressed an interest in joining us. Perhaps they are too intimidated by the thought of all of us women.”
To donate to Q4M, or for more information about the group, contact the Christ Venice office at 941-493-7504.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.