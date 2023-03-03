Donors Rusen and Ronson

From left, Hein Rusen, Erin McLeod, and Harold Ronson. Rusen and Ronson donated a combined $2 million to Senior Friendship Centers Foundation. In February, they attended the naming of The Ronson & Rusen Caregiving Place.

SARASOTA — Senior Friendship Centers Foundation, which has a location in Venice, has received a major partner gift of $2 million from Kay & Harold Ronson and Claire & Hein Rusen.

The gift endows the Ronson & Rusen Caregiving Place, home to the Living Room Adult Day Care and the Caregiver Resource Center. 


