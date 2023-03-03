From left, Hein Rusen, Erin McLeod, and Harold Ronson. Rusen and Ronson donated a combined $2 million to Senior Friendship Centers Foundation. In February, they attended the naming of The Ronson & Rusen Caregiving Place.
SARASOTA — Senior Friendship Centers Foundation, which has a location in Venice, has received a major partner gift of $2 million from Kay & Harold Ronson and Claire & Hein Rusen.
The gift endows the Ronson & Rusen Caregiving Place, home to the Living Room Adult Day Care and the Caregiver Resource Center.
The Caregiving Place has provided day services for adults with cognitive decline or other frailties of aging and their loved ones since 1980. Located in Sarasota and Venice, the programs offer engaging activities, brain fitness, exercise, socialization, healthy meals, art and music therapy, and more for older adults.
Resources such as support groups, educational classes, and access to regional and national resources are available to caregivers.
“We all know what Senior Friendship Centers does for our community, however the services affect us all personally,” Hein Rusen said. “Yesterday, the person that needed help was just someone we knew. A friend of a friend. Today, it is me or someone in my family. Tomorrow, it could be you. Think about that when you decide where your next charity donation goes.”
The Ronsons and the Rusens collaborated to make the gift in order to double their impact to Senior Friendship Centers. Close friends, the two families hope to inspire others to be philanthropists.
“I have supported this mission for more than 10 years and through this gift, I will be able to support it long into the future,” Harold Ronson said.
This year, Senior Friendship Centers celebrates 50 years of providing services and programs such as adult day services, activity centers, caregiving resources, nutritious meals, exercise classes, volunteer opportunities, lifelong learning, support groups, economic assistance, and more in Sarasota and Venice.
These programs allow older adults to maintain their independence and live in their own homes as long as possible.
“This gift ensures the legacy of dignity and care for families dealing with the challenges and frailties of aging,” said Erin McLeod, president and CEO of Senior Friendship Centers. “It will provide support and innovation that will support local older adults for years to come.”
The mission of Senior Friendship Centers is to build vibrant communities by advancing wellness, connection, and enrichment throughout the journey of aging.
Since 1973, this organization has served people 50 and older in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Lee Counties with programs and services including activity centers, lifelong learning, dining centers and meals delivered to the homebound, caregiver support, adult day services, supportive aging services, and volunteer opportunities.
