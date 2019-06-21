Letters will go out beginning July 1 offering free septic tank inspections for property owners within the boundaries of the City of Venice, according to the City of Venice.
The city's Septic Tank Outreach/Inspection Program, adopted in February, includes educational outreach and offers to pay for system inspections by a Certified Septic Tank Contractor on a voluntary basis at no fee to the customer. The inspection fees would normally cost $350 - $500 per septic system. The program is estimated to cost the city between $16,000 and $25,000.
The hope is any septic tanks found leaking will be repaired or replaced by responsible property owners.
The city stopped short of requiring connection to city sewer due to expense — around $8,000 to $25,000 each per resident, according to the Utilities Department.
The Venice City Council approved the program in response to last year's red tide bloom that heightened awareness of nutrients entering local waterways, including nutrients from leaking septic tanks.
Although there are only 45 properties within city limits that have septic tanks, all of those were found to be in compliance with city codes earlier this year. Under city rules, a property owner doesn't have to hook up to city sewer if the connection is longer than 100 feet, or if gravity flow can’t be maintained from the building drain to the sewer line.
Of more concern are septic tanks outside the city. There’s another 38,300 “septic parcels” countywide, all of it surrounding Venice, according to Sarasota County records.
The city pressed on with its own septic program, unwilling to wait for the Florida Legislature which was deciding whether to require septic tank owners to have their own inspections done. In May, a bill that would require the Florida Department of Health to map, track and require all septic tanks in the state to be tested, failed to pass this legislative session. The bill was indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration after it was passed by the Agriculture and Natural Resources Subcommittee 12-0. It never made it to the House floor.
