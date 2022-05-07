VENICE — Loveland is launching the first part of its AdvoCan Series, an educational seminar aimed at building a more equitable and inclusive community.
Loveland is welcoming guest speakers Lance McKinney, an elder law attorney with Osterhout & McKinney P.A, and Leo Rottman, a certified financial planner with River Financial, as they discuss planning a life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
They will share strategies for estate planning to ensure and protect a child’s future. Key takeaways from this presentation will be identifying your circle of trust, types of trusts, protecting your estate, and much more.
“We are so excited to host our very own seminar, AdvoCan Series,” said Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, VP of Philanthropy. “Ongoing, this series is designed to provide a variety of topics structured around providing educational opportunities for families and advocating for equality and opportunities.”
“The AdvoCan Series will equip our community with the tools and knowledge to help us become closer to bringing visibility to disability.”
Join the AdvoCan Series to learn, educate, and advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first seminar will be starting at 5 p.m. on May 17, at Loveland Venice.
