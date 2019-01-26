Venice Mayor John Holic celebrated volunteerism this week as he presented a Pillar of the Community Award to Serve Florida, a group that brings religious and service organizations together to help the needy.
It’s the same group that holds the annual Make A Difference Day, mobilizing nearly 500 volunteers into the community to clean up city parks and landscaping.
“I have often talked about how special a place Venice is, with all its volunteers,” Holic said. “Today’s Pillar is one such organization, but with a different evolution. This is a Pillar that has many posts.”
Jim and Chris Foubister, with Serve Florida, accepted the award, with 16 congregation leaders standing by their side.
“(This) Pillar of the Community formed with four key purposes and evolved into so much more,” Holic said. “They formed a mission to lead people to Jesus Christ, give the city a “God conscience,” make city churches stronger and help them grow spiritually and become more socially responsible.
“If you don’t think this is unique, think back to all the cities you’ve lived in and think of how many of those churches cooperated rather than (trade) conflicting points of view. This is not a group that sits and complains about stuff. This is a group that gets out and does stuff.”
Serve Florida had its origin on May 5, 2009, with the formation of “One Christ, Won City,” or OCWC, when five lay people and five pastors met to share how they would win over the city of Venice for Jesus. That gathering laid the foundation for the next decade.
OCWC continues today to collaborate with churches, cities, schools and the needy, Holic said.
The organization has shared over 1 million pounds of food, served 250,000 meals and held prayer gatherings for thousands of people.
Make A Difference Day in Venice has become one of the largest annual city-sponsored events, drawing 447 volunteers ages 6 to 86 to last year’s event.
The group of volunteers spread out all over the city, raking, mulching, cleaning playground structures, repairing benches, building picnic tables, trimming vegetation and preparing and serving food to volunteers at the Serve Florida and OCWC barbeque afterward.
“We all have dreams when it comes to working and living in Venice and worshiping,” Jim Foubister said. “Today, in Venice, after a decade, you can see the strength of all the denominations, what it means as a fabric here.
“Serve Florida got its start with the church, then got involved in all the service clubs who work with us. It becomes a communitywide effort, and I think that’s what the city appreciates so much.”
Also honored were congregation leaders Larry Franck, Cornerstone Baptist Church; John Meyer, Fellowship Bible Church; Mike Saxton, New Hope West; Scott Hill, Venice Bible Church; Dr. Phil Schmunk, First Christian Church; Randy Burt, New Life Church; Leon Mcrae, Greater Holy Temple Church; Jim and Joy MacInnes, Fisherman’s Net Church; Dr. Guthrie Veech, New Hope Christian Church; Bob Wulfing, Calvary Chapel, Venice; Michael Todd, Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit; Charles Black, Abounding Grace Church; Father Stephen Lourie, Holy Spirit Orthodox Church; Chris Romig, Venice Presbyterian Church; Kip Hasselbring, Venice Church of the Nazarene; and Jim McCleland, Center of Hope Neighborhood Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.