Several chances to meet and mingle with area artists are on the calendar for this fall, beginning this weekend.
• Creative Liberties presents Summer Saturday Open Studio 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This is a collaboration with SPAACES, Princeton Street Arts and Define Art Gallery. Guests can meet artists, watch them work, and purchase their art.
• Creative Liberties also presents an Evening Open Studio, 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15. Visitors can spend an evening meeting the artists, watching them work, and enjoying wine and lite bites.
Creative Liberties also has a Call for Artists for an October exhibition entitled “Favorite Places: Real or Imaginary,” which runs October 6-31.
Interested artists can submit their work in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Creative Liberties Artist Studios is located at 901-B Apricot Avenue, Sarasota, in the Limelight District. For more information, visit creativeliberties.net or call 941-799-6634.
Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators.
Goodwill explains that they launched this venture “to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities.”
Creative Liberties is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work—and will resume in October.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community and are excited to announce that we will be expanding Creative Liberties later this year,” said Gerdeman. “We will be providing more artist studio spaces and a classroom for teaching artists to be able to offer classes and workshops.”
“We are proud to be a part of the Limelight District,” said Goodwill. “It’s a hidden gem of the arts in Sarasota. Creative Liberties is thriving and inspiring creatives and their fans to continue to make this area grow and thrive.”
Nine artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (pastel portraiture) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).
