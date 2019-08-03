By GREG GILES
News Editor
“Horrific.”
That’s how Venice Mayor John Holic described a raw sewage spill that occurred nearly two weeks ago, as he made his way back from a vacation.
Responding to a number of constituents, Holic said he’s already decided he wants to address the issue at the next Venice City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27. It’s the first meeting following Council’s summer break.
On July 24, a contractor broke a county-owned force main sewage pipeline within city limits, located in north Venice off Jacaranda Boulevard Extension between Laurel and Border Roads. The spill released 448,000 gallons of untreated liquid sewage. Within 24 hours, 270,000 gallons were recovered. The rest was treated and buried.
In an email dated July 29, Holic asked the city manager and city attorney to look into contracts or agreements with Neal Communities and Sarasota County to see if the city has any recourse to penalize the responsible parties “for stupid things builders and developers might do.”
“It’s one thing when a piece of equipment fails, especially if that equipment is being properly maintained. … When we have a totally avoidable incident like a pipe cut, that’s a different story. These should virtually never happen,” Holic wrote.
“If this was an avoidable mistake and proper precautions were not taken, what recourse do we have?”
“If we do not have a penalty clause for avoidable mistakes, please obtain contract language from other jurisdictions that hold contractors responsible for avoidable errors,” Holic went on.
He’d like to see language strong enough that it would pay for 100% of repairs and cleanup, plus compensation to the city at 50% of the repair and cleanup cost.
“These punitive penalties are compensation for the ongoing costs associated” with the spill, Holic said.
Doing the research ahead of Holic’s arrival back in Venice “will get us of to a good start,” he said.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.