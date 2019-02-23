The city of Venice will be having a contractor performing smoke testing on the sanitary sewer services in some areas of the island of Venice from Feb. 25 to March 1, weather permitting. Testing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.
Testing involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines to check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard and should not enter any home or business unless there is defective plumbing or dried-up sink traps or floor drains.
Prior to testing, pour 2 gallons of water in any seldom-used sinks or floor drains to prevent sewer gases, smoke or odors from entering the premises.
If smoke does enter your home during testing, immediately leave the building and notify the crews that are conducting the test, or call the city at 941-486-2770.
You should also notify a plumber. While the city can assist in the location of any defects on private property, the correction of any defects are the responsibilities of the property owner.
The smoke testing procedure has been recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an effective means of identifying problem areas in the sewer system to remain in compliance with new federal legislation regarding sewer systems maintenance and sanitary sewer overflows.
The smoke is manufactured for this purpose and leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plants and animals. Direct contact with the smoke may cause minor respiratory irritation in some people.
If people in your building suffer from a heart condition, asthma, emphysema or some other respiratory condition and are planning to stay in the building during testing, notify USSI immediately at 941-926-2646.
If you know of anyone in your area who is an invalid or who may suffer a heart, lung or breathing problem or is a shift worker, call USSI prior to testing. Some sewer lines and manholes are located along back yard or side yard easements. Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crew may need to enter a property to access the sewer lines and manholes. Homeowners do not need to be present and workers will not enter homes or disturb properties.
