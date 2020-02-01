VNsexoffender012920

ROBERT MALEY

SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Maley, 67, has registered as a sexual offender temporarily living in Englewood.

Maley was convicted in 1994 in Massachusetts of child fondling. He was sentenced to five to seven years in prison.

He is visiting Sarasota County until April 5, and informed authorities he will be staying at 661 Linden Drive, Unit 318, in Englewood.

Maley is not currently under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections - and because the offense occurred out of state, residency restrictions do not apply.

