SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Maley, 67, has registered as a sexual offender temporarily living in Englewood.
Maley was convicted in 1994 in Massachusetts of child fondling. He was sentenced to five to seven years in prison.
He is visiting Sarasota County until April 5, and informed authorities he will be staying at 661 Linden Drive, Unit 318, in Englewood.
Maley is not currently under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections - and because the offense occurred out of state, residency restrictions do not apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.