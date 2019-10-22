VENICE — The City Council unanimously OK'd a ban on fishing for sharks from the Venice Fishing Pier on first reading Tuesday.
But the proposed ordinance will look a little different when it comes back for final approval in two weeks.
As drafted by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, the proposed ban defines shark fishing as fishing using a metal leader more than 4 feet long; using a fighting belt or harness; or “deploying bait by any means other than casting,” and also by casting if the hook is too large.
During audience participation earlier in the meeting, Rob Merlino said the city was using a loophole to enact a ban when there's no threat to the public safety because there's no record of a shark attack in Venice.
T.R. Larsen called the ban "mean spirited" and chided the city for not enforcing existing rules limiting swimming near the pier.
But Fernandez said she'd talked to the general counsel for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who had no concerns about the ban.
"I would stand by the enforceability of that," she said.
It also includes a ban on fishing near swimmers, but only after a warning by a lifeguard or law enforcement officer. That's not as clearly enforceable, Fernandez said, but it would rarely be a concern.
Mayor John Holic proposed two changes: limiting anglers on the pier to one line at a time instead of two, and requiring the use of a nonstainless steel circle hook with bait, whether casting or not.
Circle hooks snag a fish by the cheek instead of getting swallowed and they dissolve fairly quickly, he said. Someone who catches a shark could cut the line instead of having to walk off the pier to remove the hook.
He got consensus to amend the proposed ordinance prior to second reading.
There was also a consensus to direct staff to research the approvals needed to mark the no-swim zone around the pier with buoys, and the cost.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved rezoning the property at 498 Substation Road from Sarasota County Residential, Multi-Family 2 to Venice Residential, Multi-Family 4.
• adopted an ordinance raising solid waste collection rates and fees.
• approved a developer’s agreement with Rustic Road Partners LLC.
• rescheduled the Nov. 26 Council meeting to Nov. 19 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• discussed revising the city’s sick leave policy.
• discussed Venice High School’s Blessing Box project, which involves placing boxes containing supplies throughout the community.
• heard a presentation about the Child Protection Center.
• approved retaining Special Magistrate Scott Steady to preside over the mediation petitioned for under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act by Neal Communities regarding the rejected GCCF planned unit development.
• accepted the Declaration of Maintenance Responsibilities and Subdivision Bond from Pamlico Point Management LLC, and authorizing approval of the Vicenza Phase I final plat.
• approved a contract with Giannetti Contracting Corporation for the Venetian Parkway Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project.
• approved agreement with with Black and Veatch for consulting services for the Water Booster Station Project and the Second Stage RO Units Project and a work assignment for the Water Treatment Plant Switchgear Replacement and Generator Addition.
• approved continuing the cooperative purchase agreement between Ferguson Waterworks and Volusia County for Utility Department parts and supplies.
• affirmed the reelection of Richard Lanigan as trustee to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees.
• reappointed Fran Valencic to the Public Art Advisory Board.
• proclaimed Oct. 22, 2019, as "Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day."
• proclaimed Oct. 20-26, 2019, as "National Business Women's Week."
• proclaimed the month of October 2019 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
• heard a presentation from County Commission Chair Charles Hines.
