VENICE — The City Council unanimously OK'd a ban on fishing for sharks from the Venice Fishing Pier on first reading Tuesday.
But the proposed ordinance will look a little different when it comes back for final approval in two weeks.
As drafted by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, the proposed ban defines shark fishing as fishing using a metal leader more than 4 feet long; using a fighting belt or harness; or “deploying bait by any means other than casting,” and also by casting if the hook is too large.
During audience participation earlier in the meeting, Rob Merlino said the city was using a loophole to enact a ban when there's no threat to the public safety because there's no record of a shark attack in Venice.
T.R. Larsen called the ban "mean-spirited" and chided the city for not enforcing existing rules limiting swimming near the pier.
But Fernandez said she'd talked to the general counsel for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who had no concerns about the ban.
"I would stand by the enforceability of that," she said.
It also includes a ban on fishing near swimmers, but only after a warning by a lifeguard or law enforcement officer.
Mayor John Holic proposed two changes: limiting anglers on the pier to one line at a time instead of two, and requiring the use of a nonstainless steel circle hook with bait, whether casting or not.
Circle hooks snag a fish by the cheek instead of getting swallowed and they dissolve fairly quickly, he said. Someone who catches a shark could cut the line instead of having to walk off the pier to remove the hook.
He got consensus to amend the proposed ordinance prior to second reading.
There was also a consensus to direct staff to research the approvals needed to mark the no-swim zone around the pier with buoys, and the cost.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
