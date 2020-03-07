VENICE — The Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World is honoring the creature with a “Shark Spotting” scavenger hunt in the downtown Venice shopping district.
The Shark Spotting interactive public art installation features bronze sculptures of 10 shark species native to Gulf waters. Two are extinct.
A gift to the city of Venice from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the roughly 10-inch-long sculptures are permanently installed in different locations throughout Miami, West Venice and Tampa avenues in downtown Venice, from Harbor Drive to Tamiami Trail.
A bronze plaque in Centennial Park informs visitors of the exhibit and invites them to search the avenues to find all 10 sharks.
Artists from Sarasota’s Bronzart Foundry used a combination of centuries-old and cutting-edge techniques to bring lifelike detail to the miniature sharks they sculpted and cast.
The foundation commissioned the bronze sculptures and plaque in honor of its 25th anniversary and gifted them to the city of Venice for a permanent public art display, said Jon Thaxton, of the foundation.
He came up with the idea of Shark Spotting in Venice after a trip to South Carolina. While visiting Greenville, Thaxton came across tiny bronze statues of mice scattered along its Main Street. He decided to find them all.
“I thought, if it’s that fun for a 60-year-old, 6-foot-4 inch guy like me, then anyone would like it,” Thaxton said.
“The native shark species — living and prehistoric — pay homage to Venice’s longstanding and beloved association with sharks and shark teeth,” Thaxton said.
City Manager Ed Lavallee kicked off the unveiling ceremony, thanking Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“It seems like every time we do a ribbon cutting or a celebration it is due in part to the efforts of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation,” Lavallee said.
James Clinch, Public Works department director, said of all the projects he’s worked on in the city, this was the most fun. He brought his kids prior to the unveiling to search out the bronze shark statues.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said it’s another example of the unique types of things the city has to offer its residents and visitors.
“This will bring more culture to our city,” Feinsod said.
Thaxton announced a contest for kids. The first three school-aged youth (K-12) to take selfies with all 10 shark sculptures and correctly identify the species can win $1,000, $500 and $250 to donate to an environmental organization of their choice.
“We hope this will allow the young person to become acquainted with the joy of giving,” Thaxton said.
