Sharks Tooth Festival returns to Venice

You can buy prehistoric sharks teeth of your own at the Sharks Tooth Festival next weekend.

VENICE — The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival makes its return April 22 and 23 after a three-year absence, with a new sponsor, a new location and a new price — free.

Venice MainStreet has taken over the event from Suncoast Foundation, rescuing it from being "a casualty of COVID," MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments