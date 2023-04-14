VENICE — The Venice Sharks Tooth Festival makes its return April 22 and 23 after a three-year absence, with a new sponsor, a new location and a new price — free.
Venice MainStreet has taken over the event from Suncoast Foundation, rescuing it from being "a casualty of COVID," MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said.
MainStreet was the only organization the city would consider working with, she said, because of its reputation, and the capacity to make the event successful.
This year's event will be held in Centennial Park, rather than at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds, in keeping with MainStreet's mission to enhance the vitality of downtown Venice through all of its activities, she said.
The smaller venue led MainStreet to be more selective in choosing participants but people who have attended prior festivals will see a lot of familiar things, Morgan said: more than 50 vendors offering beach-themed products and sharks teeth; food trucks; a kids area with sharks tooth hunting and face painting; and five bands, with everything local to Sarasota County.
New this year is a speakers series with presentations at the gazebo to educate the public about why Venice is the sharks tooth capital of the world, she said.
Staging the event in Centennial Park eliminates the main parking lot downtown but street parking and other lots will be open, and MainStreet will be running a trolley from parking on East Airport Road, she said.
