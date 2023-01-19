VENICE — After an absence of several years, the Shark's Tooth Festival is coming back, with a new sponsor and a new home.
The new home depends on the Venice City Council approving the use of Centennial Park for the event, which is planned for April 22-23. It's on the consent agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
The most recent Shark's Tooth Festival was in 2019, with the event canceled due to COVID in 2020 and not held since.
It was sponsored in the 1990s by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce to attract visitors to the area off-season, in August. Prior to the pandemic it had been sponsored by Special Athletes Boosters for several years.
Venice MainStreet is behind the revival.
According to the event narrative it provided to the city with its application, "(t)he Venice MainStreet board of directors voted to approve pursuing the event with the intention of keeping the event consistent with other MainStreet events that speak to the culture and ideals of historic downtown Venice."
Staff met with original organizers "to gain knowledge of the nature of the event, as well as what features were most enjoyed by the public," it says.
It's proposed to be moved to Centennial Park "in the heart of historic downtown Venice in keeping with the mission of our organization," it states.
The original site was on Venice Municipal Airport property across from Sharky's on the Pier. Later, it moved to the airport's festival grounds.
According to the narrative, MainStreet will be running the festival with reduced hours — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday — but with features familiar to past attendees: fossil vendors, craft vendors, speakers from Mote Marine, a children’s fossil dig, kids arts and crafts, a bounce house, music, food trucks, beer trucks, a premium beverage tent and a VIP area.
Attendees can park on the street or at the Venice Performing Arts Center and take a trolley over to the site, it says.
Admission will be free, and the event will be open to the public.
