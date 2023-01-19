VNsharktooth041719g.JPG

Attendees enjoy a beautiful day at the 2019 Shark’s Tooth Festival, the last one held pre- or post-COVID. Venice MainStreet plans to bring the event back in April.

VENICE — After an absence of several years, the Shark's Tooth Festival is coming back, with a new sponsor and a new home.

The new home depends on the Venice City Council approving the use of Centennial Park for the event, which is planned for April 22-23. It's on the consent agenda for Tuesday's meeting.


