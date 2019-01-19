The Venice City Council has been anticipating taking a hit in the pocketbook because of the lingering red tide outbreak last year.
Finance Director Linda Senne and Comptroller Joe Welch told the Council Wednesday during its strategic planning session that the impact so far has been minimal, but a $49,000 blow could land next week.
Venice Pier Group Inc. (VPG) owns Sharky’s On The Pier and Fins at Sharky’s, which operate under a lease with the city. The lease calls for a base rent of about $10,000 per month and 5 percent of gross income over $2.2 million. Early last year the company presented a ceremonial check for more than $700,000 representing payments to the city.
But from June through October, VPG saw a 19 percent drop in revenue due to red tide, translating to a loss of $588,000, according to a letter from VPG President Mike Pachota and Vice President Justin Pachota to the City Council.
They also had unanticipated expenses of more than $65,000 related to red tide, from pay guarantees to nonsalary staff; coverage of full health insurance costs; and other staff retention efforts.
In spite of them, they wrote, “we still lost 79 employees during this period.”
A “serious red tide outbreak lasting more than thirty (30) consecutive days” triggers VPG’s right under the lease to seek “a rent abatement or adjustment for the period of time when red tide related odor or health considerations substantially impaired the gross revenues of the Lessee.”
VPG will ask the Council to approve an adjustment of $39,120.68 next week.
In a memo to the Council, City Manager Ed Lavallee agrees that the conditions of the lease provision have been met and says staff is recommending a 50 percent abatement of the base rent for four months and a deferral of the remainder until the fiscal year ends in September.
The loss to the city would be about $49,000, he wrote: $20,000 from rent abatements and $29,000 as the city’s 5 percent of lost revenue.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on an ordinance rezoning 509 Tamiami Trail from Commercial, Intensive and Marine Park to Commercial, General.
• vote on a resolution requiring the use of city Solid Waste services on city projects and properties.
• discuss creating a private waste-hauler permit program.
• vote on an ordinance regulating RV parking at private clubs.
• vote on an ordinance and a resolution regarding land-development application fees.
• hear a presentation from Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County Extension and Sustainability, on the county’s Property Assessed Clean Energy program for energy efficiency and hurricane hardening and consider a resolution opting in to the program.
• vote on a resolution accepting state funds for the replacement of the Capri Isles Boulevard bridge.
• consider a request from John N. Bailey III to waive the public workshop requirement and fees related to giving the involuntarily annexed property at 498 Substation Road a city zoning designation.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• vote on a resolution appointing Mercedes Barcia a deputy city clerk.
• vote on an ordinance correcting scrivener’s errors in the comprehensive plan.
• consider approving a landscape plan amendment for the Willow Chase community.
• discuss adopting a resolution supporting adoption of the Statewide Stormwater Treatment Rule.
• consider sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and others in support of proposed bills regulating septic systems.
• consider supporting a bill banning smoking on public beaches.
• discuss adopting a resolution urging that deferred maintenance needs in America’s National Park System be addressed.
• consider sending a letter supporting The Children’s Movement of Florida’s push for early childhood investment.
• consider approving the purchase of a replacement fire engine, three solid-waste units, five generators and a F-550 TV truck.
• consider reappointing C. Richard Hale to the Planning Commission and Jeffrey Matthews to the Architectural Review Board and appointing Victor Manning to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee.
• hear a presentation from Charles Hines, chair of the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners.
• recognize Holiday Card winner Aubrey Wiese, a fifth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
• present a 5-year Service Award to Peter Boers, Procurement manager.
• present a 25-year Service Award to Tammy Short, administrative assistant.
• present the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award to Jim Foubister.
The Venice City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can also watch the meeting online.
