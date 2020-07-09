VENICE — Just a week after letting the public know that an employee at one of its restaurants had tested positive for COVID-19, Venice Pier Group reported another positive test Thursday.
As a result, Sharky's on the Pier has been closed for deep cleaning and some "staff peace of mind," VPG President Justin Pachota said.
The first case involved an employee at Fins at Sharky's. The restaurant remained open because the employee was not symptomatic in the restaurant and was removed from the schedule and sent for testing, and staff who worked with the employee were taken off the schedule as well, he said.
In an email to the company's mailing list, he wrote that "(a)fter extensive contact tracing, we have determined that the employee who tested positive has not presented at a level of exposure that is critical to the staff or customers."
The second case is different, Pachota said, because contact tracing showed that while the employee hadn't worked since June 28, he or she had had contact outside of work with other employees who could have brought the virus back into the restaurant.
Closing will allow time for a precautionary deep cleaning, he said, and for symptoms to appear in any other employees who may have gotten infected. So far, all are symptom-free, he said.
Only staff who test negative will be allowed back to work, according to a Facebook post advising of the closure.
Pachota had acknowledged that it was likely the company would see other COVID-19 cases, given the nature of its operations.
"Being a restaurant that experiences a high volume of guests and employs a large staff, it was not a matter of 'if,' but a matter of 'when,'" he wrote on Facebook.
The deep cleaning will be performed by a company VPG has used for about five years, he said.
A date for reopening the restaurant will be announced later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.