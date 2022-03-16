VENICE — Venice Pier Group Inc. (VPG) is confronting the shortage of affordable housing in the area by building some.
The operator of Sharky’s on the Pier and Fins at Sharky’s, as well as Snook Haven and Siesta Beach Eats, already has a duplex and a house in Venice that have been in use for years, originally for seasonal workers from Brazil under a federal government program.
They weren’t needed when the recession hit, said Mike Pachota, who retired as VPG president two years ago.
There’s a need for workers now, however, so VPG is participating for the first time in the H-2B visa program to fill positions, mainly kitchen and front-of-house assistants.
It’s season, he said, when servers can make their best money, so those jobs are taken.
VPG has submitted plans to the city for a four-unit apartment building adjacent to its office on Base Avenue and Cockrill Street. Each unit would have four bedrooms and four bathrooms and would share a living room and kitchen.
It recently revised its landscaping plan and probably will need to seek a variance from building setbacks, Pachota said.
It’s probably a 16-month process to get all the necessary approvals and get the building constructed, meaning it won’t be ready for the season beginning this fall, he said.
Pachota said that he’s hoping construction costs come down in the interim. VPG has to pay $5,000-$6,000 just to bring in workers under the H-2B program, he said.
The units, which will only be for VPG employees, will probably be rented for about $150 a week, he said, inclusive of utilities. Tenants also get a bike.
They’ll need to be both good employees and good tenants to continue to live in the building, he said.
VPG is positioning itself to be able to offer housing on a continuing basis, he said.
“If we weren’t looking at it for a 20-year kind of deal,” Pachota said, “We probably wouldn’t do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.