Sharky's scenic bicycle ride to be held Sunday
STAFF REPORT
Apr 23, 2022

VENICE — After a two-year pause during the pandemic, Sharky's Ride the Beaches event returns on Sunday.

Now in its 18th year, the event has donated $334,000 to charity over the years. In 2019, the event hosted 1,300 cyclists and raised over $42,000 for charity.

This year's ride will be supporting the Sarasota-based Team Tony Cancer Foundation, Friends of the Legacy Trail and Livestrong Foundation.

Livestrong President and CEO Greg Lee will be at the event doing his own portion of a bicycle ride before enjoying the rest of the event at Sharky's on the Pier.

The sold-out Ride the Beaches will take cyclists on scenic bike rides with their choice of a 15-mile, 35-mile or 70-mile ride on Sunday.

Depending on the route chosen, cyclists will experience scenes from Venice, Manasota Key, the Myakka River or Casey Key.

All cyclists will start at Sharky's with a complimentary breakfast and will have stocked rest stops along the rides.

After the various mile rides, cyclists are offered a barbecue lunch on the beach at Sharky's.
