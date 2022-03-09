VENICE — It takes a team of carriers to try to make sure your Gondolier gets to your house on time every Wednesday and Saturday, and one woman to help all of them achieve that goal.
That woman — Heather Frank, the Venice district circulation manager — is the Sun Coast Media Group’s Employee of the Month.
The self-described “company girl” has been with the paper for 28 years, having started as a carrier herself on one, then two and, finally, four routes.
“I loved it,” she said.
It was a two-part job back then, she said. First, she would roll, bag and deliver 2,500 copies of a free publication the Gondolier used to print. Then, she would return to the office to roll 800 papers for delivery.
Today the average route is 350-400 customers, she said, though some have as few as 100-150. Those are mainly routes serving condominiums where the carrier can’t just toss the paper on the lawn.
Running a route is a few hours’ work for the carriers, 90% of whom also have a full-time job, Frank said. Deadline days — the day before the paper is delivered — are full days for her, however.
She gets to the office about 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and won’t get home until 6 the next morning.
First, she looks for new starts, stops and other information that needs to be passed along to the carriers.
She also checks to make sure there are enough A sections and “guts” to be inserted into them for the night’s deliveries.
The “A” section is printed in Venice while the rest of the paper comes up by truck from the company’s print center in Port Charlotte.
When the “A” sections have finished rolling off the press, Frank texts the carriers to let them know. Some are already on site, she said, because they’ve become friends over the years and visit while they get ready to start stuffing.
It takes an experienced carrier about an hour to roll 400 papers, she said. Newer ones may find her helping to roll, to get them on the road sooner. She pitches in to assist with their paperwork, too.
Once the carriers have departed, it’s back inside the office to tend to her own paperwork, to make sure the carriers get paid — unless she has to run a route or two. Like all businesses, Sun Coast Media Group has had trouble filling positions.
Frank credited the carriers with helping her pick up the slack.
“They’ve been great,” she said.
When she’s not overseeing paper deliveries, or making them, she dotes on her 7-year-old granddaughter, whom she calls “my little Munch.”
“She wants to spend all her time with me and I want to spend all my time with her,” she said. “It’s a perfect match.”
She also has a 17-year-old grandson.
In her spare time, Frank and her husband, Michael, front the Gator Creek Band, which has a regular gig at Snook Haven the second Sunday of the month. They bill themselves as a band that plays “contemporary country music mixed with a variety of standard dance and classic rock tunes.”
She’s the lead vocalist, while Michael plays lead guitar and sings, too.
“I wish I could do that all the time,” Frank said.
Find out more about the group at GatorCreekBand.com.
