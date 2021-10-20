VENICE — Venice Theatre’s “Generations” Series continues with action-packed adventure play “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventures Edition” showing on Friday.
The Generation Series are shows for and by all ages, which have included “Young Frankenstein.”
“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen will be shown in the Pinkerton Theatre from Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.
The play follows Agnes Evans, a Midwestern high school student, as she copes with her younger sister’s death. Agnes finds her sister’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook and discovers the imaginary world her sister enjoyed.
Set in the ‘90s, the dramatic comedy shows monsters such as fairies and ogres in an action-packed adventure.
“She Kills Monsters” is directed by Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre’s assistant director of Education and Outreach, and will feature a cast from Tampa to Punta Gorda with various ages ranging from pre-teens to teens and older.
While the show caters to a younger audience, it still has some strong language and mature themes. The play is recommended for middle school age and up.
Showtimes for the play will be Oct. 22 to Nov. 7 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets are $12 for students, $15 for college students and $22 for adults. Tickets can be found atVeniceTheatre.org
