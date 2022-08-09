SARASOTA - Eight people face a variety of drug and gun charges after a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Six people are in custody, but two remain wanted by authorities.
In a Tuesday morning news release, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office stated it was a "significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota."
“We work diligently to address reoccurring criminal activity throughout specific areas of unincorporated Sarasota County,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman stated in a news release. “Whether it takes our patrol deputies, tactical units, criminal investigators, undercover personnel, or a combination of all four, we utilize intelligence-led policing to put resources where they will make the most impact."
In the news release, he stated the people arrested had been a part of a group selling guns and drugs near schools, libraries and an afterschool program.
"While these arrests are significant, our efforts will not stop here," Hoffman stated. "We will continue to monitor this corridor and interrupt criminal activity to protect our citizens and, more importantly, our children.”
The inquiry began in February and also involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after crimes reported in the area of 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way.
"Over several months, detectives identified eight key individuals in connection with significant criminal activity that originated in the parking lot of the Purple Store, a business located near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Colson Avenue," the news release stated. "Collectively, those charged have 131 prior felony charges with 76 convictions and 112 previous misdemeanor charges with 47 convictions. Today, these individuals now face a total of 34 new felony charges."
They are all Sarasota-area residents.
Those arrested include Lamont Brookins, 33; Isaiah Bryan, 24; Robert Gambles, 40; Yvens Philone, 34; Christopher Phillips, 47; Tiarra Stanford, 36; Gregory Swain, 29; and Franklin Willis, 30.
Phillips and Swain are still wanted by authorities.
