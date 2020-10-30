SARASOTA — A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigation concluded there's probable cause to charge three Democratic County Commission candidates with campaign finance violations.
The decision whether to bring the misdemeanor charge is up to the state attorney's office.
Conviction carries a penalty of a fine of up to $500, a county jail sentence of up to six months, or both, under the county code.
A letter from Jack Brill, acting Republican Party of Sarasota County chair, to County Attorney Frederick Elbrecht triggered the investigation. Elbrecht turned the letter over to the Sheriff's Office.
It accuses Mark Pienkos, Cory Hutchinson and Alice White of accepting campaign contributions exceeding the $200 limit for a county office "for which compensation is paid."
The contributions came from the county and state Democratic parties.
Pienkos is running against incumbent Commissioner Mike Moran in District 1, in Sarasota. Hutchinson and White are running for South County seats: Hutchinson in District 3, against incumbent Nancy Detert and White for the open District 5 against Ron Cutsinger.
According to the probable cause affidavit in Pienkos' case, his records showed he received $8,500 and returned $8,100. He declined to talk to the investigators, it states.
Hutchinson's PCA states he received $2,000 and returned $1,600. He told investigators he was aware of the charter provision limiting the contribution amount but had been told by county Democratic Party Chair JoAnne DeVries that state law superseded it in regard to party contributions.
White's PCA, which says she received $2,000 and refunded $1,800, also states that DeVries told her the charter provision didn't apply.
The "non-arrest" PCAs are dated Oct. 21.
DeVries reiterated her position in a statement issued Thursday in which she also referred to the matter as a "political prosecution" so close to the election next Tuesday.
"It is undeniable that these local candidates did not violate any Florida State laws and that political parties are allowed to donate to candidates," she wrote. "Whether this local ordinance applies to political parties is a legal issue that has never been decided in our local courts."
DeVries is referring to language in the charter provision that expressly mentions "any political committee" in the context of contributions but not political parties. The language that precedes it, however, is "any contribution from any contributor."
As a home-rule county, Sarasota County has the authority to adopt a charter and enact ordinances to carry it out, but not in conflict with state law.
The Sheriff's Office concluded that the charter provision applies.
DeVries' statement goes on to note that the donations were refunded.
"Refunds for donations over the ordinance limit of $200 occur in many county races, including the most recent race for Sarasota Sheriff," she wrote. "Usually, once the error has been discovered, the campaign issues a refund.
"What is unusual in this instance is that one political opponent requested a political prosecution. All Sarasota residents should condemn such political prosecutions."
Rod Thomson issued a statement on behalf of the county Republican Party.
"A private citizen filed a complaint regarding illegal campaign contributions with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, which is tasked with enforcing Sarasota County’s Charter that the contributions violated," it states. "The Sheriff’s Office conducted their investigation and found probable cause that the three Democrats had indeed committed campaign finance violations. …The Party is not involved in this process. This is strictly a law enforcement matter."
Hutchinson and White could not be reached for comment.
