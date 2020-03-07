SARASOTA — Crime numbers remain fairly steady, according to new statistics released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Annual Report was made available online Thursday at www.sarasotasheriff.org.
The 2019 report highlights Sheriff Tom Knight’s key activities during his 11 years in office, including the launch of a social media campaign to educate parents about apps that can threaten children, and programs implemented at Sarasota County’s Correctional Facility to reduce recidivism or relapses.
Knight deemed 2019 “a great year” for the county and department.
“That is why we are excited to release this report because not only does it show our progress, but it also shows our community how we are continuing to lead the nation by utilizing a progressive and modern policing philosophy,” he said.
A related activity report showed a slight uptick in 2019 in violent crimes such as sex offenses, murders and aggravated assaults, but an overall continued decline over time. It goes from a total of 467 arrests for those crimes by all law enforcement agencies in 2017, to 417 in 2019.
These Part I crimes went up in Sarasota County by 2.4% over the past 12 months, nearly erasing a 3.6% decline from the prior year.
There was a similar reduction over the past few years in nonviolent crimes such as burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft, however, which declined from 4,491 arrests in 2017 to 4,244 in 2018, with a slight uptick to 4,251 in 2019.
DUI arrests went up from 475 in 2018 to 517 in 2019, an increase of 9%.
Traffic citations went down from 31,762 in 2018 to 28,076 in 2019, a decrease of 11.6%.
Other crime statistics show those with stolen money or property can expect to recover about 7.77% of the value.
Those with stolen vehicles fare much better, however, and can expect to recover about 67% of their loss.
The 20-page annual report provides an overview of important local issues including crime statistics, the budget, traffic, and reviews the agency’s Administrative, Law Enforcement and Courts and Corrections divisions and their varied responsibilities.
