Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight has recognized the 2018 Employees of the Year.
“While our nearly 1,000-person workforce is stronger than ever, these four employees went above and beyond in 2018,” he said. “They each exhibit our core values of fairness, integrity, respect and service, and their dedication to the agency and community is something we should all strive to achieve.”
Detective Ben Lubrano, Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year, joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2012 and is known for his core values, tenacious work ethic and team-focused mentality.
Currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Section, Lubrano was recognized for a series of significant investigations in 2018, including a child drowning, a home-invasion robbery, a carjacking and kidnapping case, an attempted murder, multiple shootings and more.
Perhaps most significant, however, was Lubrano’s role in the nearly 20-year-old homicide of Deborah Dalzell, Knight said.
Over almost two decades, investigators tried tirelessly to connect the dots and identify the suspect in Dalzell’s murder. In 2018, Lubrano was assigned the case and spent weeks researching and working closely with DNA experts to identify the suspect.
On Sept. 17, thanks to Lubrano’s hard work, detectives arrested and charged Luke Fleming with murder. Lubrano gave credit to his colleagues and supervisors but it was Lubrano’s commitment to his profession and crime victims that truly set him apart, Knight said.
Crime Analyst Natalie Johnson-Mayer was recognized as the 2018 Civilian Employee of the Year.
Johnson-Mayer joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and is currently assigned to the agency’s Special Investigations Section. In 2018, the section conducted 21 drug-trafficking investigations compared to only seven in 2017, an accomplishment attributable to Johnson-Mayer’s intelligence gathering.
One of the investigations led to the largest methamphetamine seizures in the history of the office. Johnson-Mayer worked long hours and on weekends to help detectives locate $150,000 in drug money and put a network of dealers behind bars.
Johnson-Mayer was also instrumental in the investigation into Dalzell’s murder by assisting detectives to identify and locate associates of Fleming.
Johnson-Mayer is known as the “go-to” analyst by her colleagues and even researched and prepared a salary review in 2018 for the crime analyst role, which eventually led to a pay-grade adjustment for several analysts.
Deputy Kurtiss Manley, 2018 Corrections Deputy of the Year, joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2002. He is currently assigned to the Receiving and Maintenance Section of the Courts and Corrections Division at the Sarasota County Jail.
Manley often performs maintenance tasks both within the walls of the jail and at different agency locations, including the sheriff’s headquarters.
Manley was specifically recognized for the significant amount of work he performed to prepare the agency’s headquarters for its debut in late 2017. On both weekdays and weekends, he visited the facility to perform tasks while bringing along trustees from the jail to help expedite projects.
“Not only is Deputy Manley a role model to his peers and colleagues, he is also a mentor to many of the trustees he works with,” Knight said. “Manley’s positive attitude and willingness to always go above and beyond make him a crucial component to the success of the Courts and Corrections Division.”
Operator I Casey Furr received the 2018 Emergency Operations Bureau Quality Assurance Award.
Furr joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2012 and after completing the call-taking program, proceeded through Emergency Medical Dispatch and Emergency Fire Dispatch training. She is also a former member of the Incident Dispatch Team.
The Quality Assurance Award is based on a combination of overall quality assurance scores, the number of calls audited and scores on pre-arrival instructions. Furr scored 100 percent on all calls reviewed.
She was recognized for her dedication to duty paired with professionalism and a consistently positive attitude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.