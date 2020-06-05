SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued a “thank you” to residents after recent peaceful protests.
“Thank you to citizens who participated Monday evening,” the social media message said. “Several deputies noted protesters, although frustrated, were mostly respectful of the property and likewise, of our agency.”
There were no major issues, but one individual was taken into custody on a warrant for contempt of court.
In a separate incident, four male juveniles attended the protest and retrieved brick pavers from an area of construction on the property.
Tactical Unit deputies made contact with the juveniles who stated they wanted a “souvenir” and did not plan to use the pavers for vandalism.
“Contact was made with each of their parents who drove to the scene to take custody of their children,” reads the Sheriff’s Office response.
“As an agency, we too are saddened and frustrated by the events of Minneapolis,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “Unfortunately, when events of this magnitude take place, they impact us both individually and as a community. We are proud of Sarasota County and thank each of you for your continued partnership.”
