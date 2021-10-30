topical Sheriff's deputy dies of COVID; services set for Saturday Joshua Welge also served at the Venice Police Department By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Oct 30, 2021 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — After a two-month battle with COVID-19, Sarasota County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Welge died Oct. 21.“Each one of us is better for knowing and working with him,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Brian Woodring said.Welge’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Venice Church of the Nazarene followed by burial at Venice Memorial Gardens.For residents interested in watching the funeral services, the Sheriff’s Office will be sharing a live YouTube link on its Facebook page.“Joshua Welge was a dedicated husband, father and an awesome deputy,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said.The community has been supportive of his wife, Brandi, who is a teacher at Garden Elementary, and his three children.A GoFundMe page and a Venmo account have been set up to help cover any financial burdens for the family.The GoFundMe can be found at bit.ly/3jKOE2LThe Venmo account can be found at FBO-WELGECHILDRENWelge joined the Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy in 1999. From 2001 to 2007, he served with the Venice Police Department before returning to the Sheriff’s Office in 2007. Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Welge PHOTO PROVIDED During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he received a lifesaving award for stopping a man who was considering dying by suicide, Hoffman said.He served his last shift on Aug. 19.Along with other first responders who have died from COVID-19, Welge’s death will be recognized as a line of duty death.“He truly cared about this community, and his career is full of accolades from grateful citizens he has helped along the way,” Hoffman said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.