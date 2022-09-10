Kaitlyn Perez

Kaitlyn Perez, the community affairs director for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, was recognized for an international award.

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez was recognized for a 40 under 40 award.

Perez was named an International Association of Chiefs of Police and T-Mobile's 40 Under 40 honoree.


