SARASOTA — Eight area residents are facing a variety of charges after allegedly attempting to steal more than $4 million by submitting fraudulent applications to the CARES Act funds, according to authorities.
The CARES Act is a federal program designed to help people and businesses get through the financial situations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office revealed the investigation Monday into SRQ Financial Solutions, LLC, based in Sarasota. People working for the company are accused of making up businesses and also creating fake profit and loss statements -- so the business could get money from the CARES Act.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman called it "pretty sophisticated document fraud."
Those arrested included:
• Peria Rhodes, 33, of Sarasota, charged with scheme to defraud more than $50,000.
• Raelyn Tillman, 30, of Port Charlotte, charged with scheme to defraud more than $50,000.
• Maria Bradley, 40, of Sarasota, charged with scheme to defraud more than $50,000.
• Demetris Sheppard, 38, of Sarasota, charged with scheme to defraud more than $50,000.
• William Rhodes, 57, of Sarasota, charged with theft and perjury.
• Shaneice Rhodes, 32, of Sarasota, charged with theft and perjury.
• Shaquaya Cooper, 25, of Bradenton, charged with theft and perjury.
• Eddie Yarn, 38, of Bradenton, charged with theft and perjury.
The Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation that stopped the fraudulent release of $4.1 million from the CARES Act funds, according to officials.
Before an investigation revealed the scheme, more than $319,000 had been released from the applications submitted by SRQ Financial Solutions.
At the Monday news conference, investigators said some of funding released was legitimate but the majority were fraudulent.
In September 2020, the government allocated $75 million to Sarasota County as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Hoffman said. The CARES Act was put in place to provide economic aid to those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investigation began in November 2020 after Sarasota County government employees contacted the Sheriff's Office on suspected fraud.
A total of 200 fraudulent applications were found, and 114 of those were submitted by SRQ Financial Solutions located at 4034 N. Washington Boulevard, Sarasota.
Detectives interviewed more than two dozen clients of SRQ Financial Solutions. The clients revealed they were not asked for financial information regarding their business until after the application was submitted.
They also told detectives some of their businesses were not operational in 2019, but SRQ Financial Solutions submitted profit and loss statements from 2019 on their behalf.
According to Hoffman, these were all fabricated by employees at SRQ Financial Solutions.
The detectives learned the business collected a $150 application fee to submit a CARES Act application and would then take 20% of the funds for payment once the funds were released by the county, according to Hoffman.
Peria was the owner of SRQ Financial Solutions, which opened in 2017. Bradley, Tillman and Sheppard were employees of the business.
Both Peria and Bradley had prior arrests of fraud.
Their accomplices were Yarn, William Rhodes, Shaneice Rhodes, and Cooper, according to reports. Shaneice had a prior arrest for fraud while William and Yarn had several prior arrests including burglary.
The four completed applications with false information for individual, personal gain, said Hoffman. The accomplices fabricated businesses that did not exist.
Cooper, who lives in Manatee County, used her friend's address in Sarasota County to access the county's CARES Act funds.
While the warrants were issued for everyone on Thursday, William and Cooper were arrested on Monday before the news conference.
William was arrested in Hillsborough County while Cooper was found hiding under a bed in Manatee County.
Hoffman said the eight now in custody have not been cooperative with the investigation.
"This company did some pretty sophisticated document fraud," Hoffman said. "Those folks (clients) came in seeking help and they got kind of wrapped up in this whole criminal episode."
The investigation was conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Sarasota County government, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller, the State Attorney's office and the United States Secret Service.
A representative from each department involved in the investigation attended the press conference on Monday, including Hoffman; Karen Rushing, clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller; Jonathan Lewis, the Sarasota County administrator; Rick Dean, from the U.S. Secret Services; and Andrew van Sickle, from State Attorney's office.
A website for the business is offline. A phone number was disconnected, and a social media page for the business said it is "permanently closed."
"If anyone had interaction with this business or any other business you believe is perpetrating fraud of any type, the CARES Act fraud in particular, please contact our criminal investigation section at 941-861-4900," Hoffman said.
