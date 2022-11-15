Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new employees this week.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting two job fairs to recruit corrections deputies and those looking to attend the academy to become a corrections deputy.

The job fairs will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 16 and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19 at 2020 Main Street in Sarasota.


