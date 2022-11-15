SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting two job fairs to recruit corrections deputies and those looking to attend the academy to become a corrections deputy.
The job fairs will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 16 and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19 at 2020 Main Street in Sarasota.
Interested candidates must bring a completed application and plan on spending at least two hours at the correctional facility, a news release stated.
Corrections personnel will offer an inside look at the profession including a tour of the facility and complimentary lunch or dinner.
Both job fairs are open to certified corrections deputies and those seeking sponsorship to attend the academy.
“There has truly never been a better time to work in the corrections profession,” Maj. Brian Meinberg said in the news release. “Here in Sarasota County, we are charged with the custody and care of inmates, but we also have the creative latitude to offer innovative programs that ensure these men and women are successful upon release. From addiction recovery programming to teaching technical trades, it is through community partnerships and volunteers that we are changing lives and reducing recidivism. We also offer competitive salaries, great benefits, and room for promotion and advancement.”
The starting salary for a certified corrections deputy is $61,735 or $27.69 per hour, based on a 12-hour shift schedule, a release stated.
For an academy sponsored recruit, salary is based on $24.29 per hour with all academy tuition fees paid for by the sheriff's office.
Both positions are also eligible for a $2,000 hiring bonus paid in part upon completion of field training or passing the state exam for sponsored recruits, and in part upon completion of the first year of employment, a news release stated.
For a list of requirements and to download an application, candidates can visit
