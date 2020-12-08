SARASOTA — Two members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office have retired with plans to spend their golden years at the Sarasota Polo Club.
Valor and Major, of the Mounted Patrol Unit, retired Friday after years of service to the community, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Valor, a 28-year-old off-the-track thoroughbred, was donated to the office 17 years ago from Texas. Valor's career included working the Super Bowl, the Republican National Convention and the Florida Classic.
Valor also deployed to Mississippi following the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina and was named 2017 Thoroughbred of the Year through The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program.
Major, a 19-year-old Hanoverian, was also received through a donation, by a local doctor following the passing of his wife. Major also worked the the convention and the Florida Classic, as well as several other high-profile events, and is known for high-level dressage skills.
The horses will live out their retirement with Ron White and Robin Ruhnke at the Polo Club.
