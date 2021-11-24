SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free, family-friendly open house at its headquarters on Dec. 11.
Residents can enjoy food, music, demonstrations and giveaways while also being able to have an inside look at the Special Operations Bureau, including SWAT and K-9 units.
“I am very excited to welcome the community back to our Sarasota headquarters after taking a break in 2020,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. “Not only is the open house a fun way for citizens to meet the individuals who keep them safe, but it is also a great opportunity for Sarasota County to help children in need by donating to our annual toy drive.”
The event will have information on job opportunities, and the Animal Services Section will bring adoptable animals. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
The open house will coincide with the agency’s fifth annual holiday toy drive benefiting the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem Program.
The first 500 people to donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift card at the event will receive a free sheriff’s office T-shirt. Shirts are limited to one per person per gift, and gifts of clothing or stuffed animals will not be accepted.
The open house event will be at the sheriff’s headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11. Parking is limited, so residents are asked to carpool if possible.
