VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is planning a months-long campaign to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety in the county.
It ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, and the North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton metropolitan area is No. 19 nationally in fatality rate.
A contract with the University of North Florida and the Institute of Police Technology and Management, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, will provide funding for high-visibility enforcement details focused on education, according to an SCSO news release.
The money will cover overtime hours to conduct operations and special training on Florida’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures and best practices, the release states.
While increasing awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect pedestrians and bicyclists will be largely a matter of education, violations may result in warnings or citations, it states.
The campaign will run from Aug. 8 through May 12 with a concentration on locations identified through statistical crash data:
• Stickney Point Road from Swift to Beneva roads.
• Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard, Sawyer Road to Bond Place, and Maxfield Drive to I-75.
• Fruitville Road from Houle Avenue to Paramount Drive.
• South Tamiami Trail from Park Place to Jacaranda Boulevard, East Seminole Drive to Sunset Beach Drive, Beneva Road to North Lakepointe Boulevard, and Blackburn Point Road to East Bay Street.
Drivers will be encouraged to obey speed limits and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists; bicyclists to obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights at night; and pedestrians to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals; and make sure they're visible to drivers at night.
