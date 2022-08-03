VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is planning a months-long campaign to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety in the county.

It ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, and the North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton metropolitan area is No. 19 nationally in fatality rate.


