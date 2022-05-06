Front, from left, includes: operator Tia Brand, operator Keri Halpin, supervisor Cindy Bresse, supervisor Kristen Williams, operator Christine Peterson, operator Kathleen Mitchell, operator Katie Herwig and operator Christina Valderrama. Second row, from left includes: manager Michael Speigle, Capt. Daniel Tutko, Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman, Maj. Jon Goetluck, Col. Brian Woodring and Lt. Arik Smith.
SARASOTA - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office recently lauded members of its Emergency Operations Bureau who received a variety of awards through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.
“I am incredibly proud of our Emergency Operations Bureau personnel," Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said in a news release. “This group exemplifies the highest level of public service, and their recognition is well-deserved.”
While at the Florida Chapter of APCO held Tuesday, Cindy Bresse was awarded the 2021 Supervisor of the Year. Bresse was hired in 2014 as a communications operator and promoted to Emergency Operations supervisor in 2020, the news release stated.
Bresse "is one of eight supervisors assigned to the Public Safety Communications Center and completed APCO’s Registered Public Safety Leader and Certified Public Safety Executive programs in 2021," the news release stated.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Incident Dispatch Team was recognized as the 2021 Team of the Year.
The IDT has nine members who are also working full-time with Emergency Operations Bureau, it stated.
"The IDT functions as a specialized communications support team who responds during major events and incidents," the news release noted. "In 2021, the IDT responded to a total of 20 separate incidents including widespread flooding due to Hurricane Elsa and a large-scale missing person search involving seven local and federal agencies."
