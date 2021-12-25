Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman has announced the results of the agency’s fifth annual holiday toy drive.
From Dec. 1 to 12, employees, local businesses and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program.
Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds who reside in Sarasota, Manatee or DeSoto counties and have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
In 2020, the sheriff’s office donated 3,608 toys, including $11,340 in gift cards. This year, the agency again surpassed its previous contribution, collecting 3,835 gifts including $12,005 in gift cards.
Sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices, where guardians selected individual gifts for children in their care.
“After another tough year, we are delighted to deliver even more gifts to deserving children in our community,” Hoffman said. “It’s amazing to see how this initiative has grown each year, which would not be possible without the continued support of citizens and employees alike.”
This year’s initiative was supported by US Health Advisors GP Region, Pamaro Shop Furniture in Sarasota and Janice Farber.
The office gave special thanks to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Public Safety Department and Sam’s Club.
