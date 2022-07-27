Shhhh. Witness beauty of Sleeping Turtles Preserve

Back in the 1800s, a naval map identified a landmark on the Myakka River as The Sleeping Turtles. Today, those names are still used in two Sarasota County preserves: Sleeping Turtles North and Sleeping Turtles South.
I have not yet discovered that landmark, nor am I sure how to tell the difference between a sleeping turtle and one that is awake.
Sleeping Turtle North lies on both sides of Border Road just before the Myakka River Bridge (3462 Border Road). The parking lot is on the north side so that’s where we will start our meanderings.
There are three parallel trails. One follows the high banks of the river. Another, the middle trail, passes through my favorite primeval live oak forest where the oaks own the place, but a few cabbage palms claim their vertical slivers.
The third, most-inland of the trails, is a stroll through wild-flowered meadows with a couple of live oaks for company.
The two trails closest to the river receive more moisture than the meadow trail, and they offer an abundant display of epiphytes — air plants that take their nutrients from the air. Wet areas can be more than occasional during the rainy season with some of the Preserve underwater.
If you can, visit an hour or two after sunrise when everything is dewy. The sun’s rays create a treasure chest of sparkling jewelry as the early morning dew drips off the shoestring ferns and puts a glow on the red southern needle leaf ferns.
The contorted, double-jointed, stretching limbs of the elder oaks are festooned with beards of Spanish moss, ball moss, Tillandsia and Baton Rouge lichen.
And up there, somewhere, may be nestled one of the largest and elusive epiphytes, the Florida strap air plant.
You may find remnants of the giant on the trail after it has bloomed or lost its life to the invasive Mexican weevil. Sarasota County has a program to propagate and re-introduce more of these air plants to its parks and preserves.
The wild trumpet creeper, a high-flying woody vine, is very attractive to hummingbirds. The flowers wouldn’t have been noticed high in the oaks, except for the previous day’s blooms that had fallen to the forest floor.
The riverside trail along the Myakka has its ups and downs with Myakka fine sand as its base. Myakka fine sand is Florida’s state soil.
It is the consistency of flour and is similar to the sand on Siesta Key — never gets warm even in the hottest sun.
The riverbank looks idyllic, not only to you but to the river’s alligator residents. Look before you venture down to the river’s beach.
You may see a gnarled tree hanging over the water with several boards nailed to the trunk as steps. A swinging rope hangs over the water. But remember the sign at the entrance — Don’t feed the alligators!
A safer way to experience the Myakka might be in a kayak or boat to a favorite fishing hole in this quiet black-water river.
The river trail flattens as it loops back to higher ground through the live oaks and meadows.
The meadow trail had a variety of wildflowers when we walked it in late June. The yellow partridge peas and yellow-eyed grass were abundant. The orange butterfly milkweed and the magenta Florida ironweed were pleasant surprises.
On the south side of Border Road, the main trails tend to be further from the river’s edge, with two side trails peeling off to the river. Each step through the giant live oaks and old slash pines reveals a new, haphazard collection of epiphytes.
Both sides of Sleeping Turtle North have well-marked trails with trail maps at each entrance.
A final word about the two The Sleeping Turtles preserves. Both preserves are located in Venice, but the entrances (separated by the meandering Myakka River and I-75) are four miles apart.
As already noted, the entrance to Sleeping Turtles North is located at 3462 Border Road. If you are curious about Sleeping Turtles South and decide to explore it on your own, the entrance is on River Road (2800 State Road 777) before it dead-ends at I-75, Exit 93.
