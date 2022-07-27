 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Shhhh. Witness beauty of Sleeping Turtles Preserve

It's so big that the preserve is divided into two parks

  • 0
Florida strap air plant

Florida strap air plant

Back in the 1800s, a naval map identified a landmark on the Myakka River as The Sleeping Turtles. Today, those names are still used in two Sarasota County preserves: Sleeping Turtles North and Sleeping Turtles South.

I have not yet discovered that landmark, nor am I sure how to tell the difference between a sleeping turtle and one that is awake.

Shoestring fern

Shoestring fern


Wild trumpet creeper

Wild trumpet creeper
Live oak over the Myakka

Live oak over the Myakka River

Corky Dalton, the author of Nature’s Notebook, can be reached at naturesnotebook101@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK