By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
VENICE — During a recent discussion about the growing need to improve Laurel Road, Pat Neal told the Venice City Council there were a number of potential sources of funding for the work.
Neal would know. Besides being the developer of several projects in that area, he’s a former state senator and representative.
But he left out a source that Council Member Mitzie Fiedler thinks should be tapped — money already in hand to improve the East Venice Avenue/Ridgewood Avenue/Pinebrook Road intersections.
The county is holding more than $6.2 million in road impact and mobility fees that the city has budgeted for the intersections in its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
However, Fiedler says in a request to abort the project, the county thinks a $2.3 million fix is possible and it has submitted a grant application to the state for the money.
That being the case, Fiedler writes, “Why do we have a CIP plan for $6,254,266 using COV road impact fees and mobility fees for this same project?” The money should go to Laurel Road instead, she says.
If the Council agrees to redirect the funding request to Laurel Road improvements, it will need to get the county to change the plan for the intersection.
According to county Transportation Planning Manager Paula R. Wiggins, the $2.3 million fix would first require that a preliminary design and engineering study be funded to see if it qualifies for federal funding.
Other noteworthy matters
Tuesday is first reading of an ordinance that would make significant changes in solid waste, recyclables and yard waste collections. Among them:
• Yard waste in plastic bags wouldn’t be accepted. It would need to be in a garbage can or paper bag or bundled for collection.
• There would be a $100 cart fee for a new customer or a replacement cart.
• A permit process would be created for commercial waste haulers who pick up roll-off containers.
The Council will also discuss allowing virtual attendance at a meeting.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez says that state law allows a member absent for good cause to attend a meeting by remote means as long as a quorum is present in person and the absent member can hear those present and be heard by them.
She recommends virtual attendance not be allowed for quasi-judicial matters, in which the Council functions as judge and jury.
More business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• discuss a future multi-use hurricane shelter.
• consider an extension to Jan. 1 of the Tree Protection Interlocal Agreement with Sarasota County. The city’s tree protection ordinance hasn’t been adopted yet.
• consider approving a Public Transportation Grant Agreement with the state for the construction of the Parallel Taxiway D at the Venice Municipal Airport, and a contract with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida to construct the extension.
• consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by the Sarasota County Public Hospital District.
• hear a presentation on Citizens University.
• hear a presentation on renewing the city’s property and liability insurance.
• vote on amendments to the city code regarding operations at the airport.
• vote on an ordinance rezoning the property at 1775 E. Venice Ave. owned by Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. to a city Residential Multi-Family 2 district with Venetian Gateway Overlay.
• vote on an ordinance eliminating a prohibition on a wall, fence or gate along the west property line of 1755 E. Venice Ave.
• consider approving an agreement with Ardurra Group Inc. for services for East Gate Utility Relocations Phase 2.
• consider approving standing contracts for emergency debris removal.
• consider a request to rename the Dale Laning and Julia Cousins Laning Archives & Research Center to the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, to match the naming convention used in other projects.
• consider accepting a temporary utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District to provide city water services during the construction of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
• consider approving a license agreement with Arcata Del Sol LLC to construct a drainage swale.
• approve sending a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation approving the 2019 Christmas Boat Parade.
• consider approving Tinkergarden Fall Lantern Walk, a family event to mark the end of daylight saving time, on Nov. 3.
• present the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award to Suncoast Reef Rovers.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can also access the meeting online.
