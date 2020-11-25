VENICE — If you have the ability to spend, spend, spend, you can do it here, here, here.
While ZIP code 34825 isn’t 90210, there are options to lay down piles of cash for lavish local gifts.
With holiday shopping underway, it was time to consider items that most people can’t afford.
If you can afford them, then you can probably have a merry Christmas no matter what. If you can’t, well, beach sunsets, family Zoom calls and warm winters are free.
But, if you became a main character in a “Brewster’s Millions” situation, you could definitely spend the fun funds local. And, of course, this is just a sampling.
Home, Sweet Home
One of the most expensive homes available in the area right now is in the 2700 block of Casey Key Road. The 5,876-square-foot mansion on 1.56 acres can be yours for $7,499,000.
“It’s all about lifestyle,” Realtor Jason Grande said.
He is working to sell it with Tom Cail. Their Cail Grande Group and Remax Alliance Group is based in Sarasota.
The home is large, yes. But it doesn’t look or feel inside like you’re in a container of glass and steel. Sure, one of its guest rooms might be the size of your first apartment, but it still feels comfy overall.
The home was originally built in 1940 and has the shade of old trees outside and new amenities inside. While it has existed for 80 years, it recently underwent extensive interior refurbishments.
It has access into Blackburn Bay and private access to the Gulf of Mexico as well.
The HOA fee is just $22 a month. However, the estimated annual tax bill is about $47,000, so there’s that to consider.
Roadways
Don’t like property taxes and HOA fees?
Ideal Classic Cars in South Venice has several options for high-end vehicles.
Currently, its most expensive car for sale is a hand-build 1938 Duesenberg Aero Coupe.
The car is rare because was created based on a prototype that was never put into production, Ideal Classic Cars General Manager Kermit Watkins said.
It has many modern upgrades as well, including power windows, a Pioneer stereo system and — good for Florida — air conditioning.
For about $500,000, it can be yours.
Or, Watkins said, for about $300,000 you can own a rare 1989 Michael Keaton Batmobile, complete with “working machine guns” and an afterburner.
“That’s fun,” Watkins said.
It fits two people inside the cockpit.
If you need a limousine, for about $300,000 there’s the 1931 Buick 95 Phaeton, he said. Only 392 were ever built and few remain. This one is in extraordinary condition.
“If you were being driven in this, you’d probably be a Rockefeller,” Watkins said.
E-Z Does It
Not wanting to spend money on gas or fake bullets? For about $13,000, you can speed away in an E-ZGO RXV Elite at Affordable Golf Carts just off the island in the 150 block of South Tamiami Trail.
It features custom seats, steering wheel, dashboard and plate floor, along with a lithium battery.
“These batteries great for snowbirds. You don’t have to worry about it all season,” co-owner Melanie Fitchett said.
And, she noted, it doesn’t take much for this golf cart to become a street legal vehicle — another benefit for part-time Venice residents wanting to head down to a sunset.
On A Boat
Just over Circus Bridge, at MarineMax, the most expensive boat for sale right now is about $1.3 million.
The Boston Whaler 405 Conquest can take you and about 19 of your favorite folks out on a three-hour tour — or much longer, if you’d like.
Coming in at 40 feet long, it includes a private master stateroom and guest quarters and an enclosed head — a nautical term for bathroom.
And while not everyone is buying the most expensive boats at MarineMax, people are buying boats.
It was one of the sidebars of the pandemic, MarineMax General Manager Tyler Choyke said.
“We didn’t expect it,” he said.
But people learned they could socially distance and enjoy fresh air away from COVID-19 on the seas, he said. And the sales haven’t really slowed since then, he added.
And you don’t finance a boat like a car; you finance it like a home. That tends to make them more available to more people.
There is the ongoing cost of maintaining any seagoing vessel. Yearly checks on each of the ship’s four engines costs about $800 apiece.
Best Friend: Diamonds
Want to showcase something that doesn’t involve any kind of travel? To loosely quote space vagabond and very fictional character Mal Reynolds: “Shiny.”
You don’t have to travel the galaxy to find the sparkle of stars. At Heitel Jewelers in the 300 block of W. Venice Ave., you can buy a set of earrings, bracelet and ring for $81,900.
Owned by Ken and Susan Heitel with David Heitel assisting recently, the trio showcased the diamonds that, combined, included nearly 20 karats — 3 karats in the earrings, 10.5 in the bracelet and 5.5. in the ring.
Of course, the trio (jewelry, not the Heitels) can be purchased separately. The bracelet on its own costs $36,900, the earrings $24,900 and the ring $21,700.
“The jewelry business has been pretty good,” Ken Heitel said. “Jewelry seems to have filled a niche.”
David Heitel agreed.
“As soon as we reopened, we had an excellent July through September,” David Heitel said.
Braves new world
You can appreciate a different type of diamond for a lot less money at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, where you can bunt down your credit card for high-quality jerseys of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
For $175, there are Nike name and number jersey for current Braves Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr. in white, and you can get Acuna Jr.’s blue jersey for the same price, according to Community Relations and Brand Coordinator Kayla Weiser.
Or, if you want to watch every spring training game with early access to the games, early access to special events and other advantages, you can purchase the most expensive season ticket for $693.60.
And, with the Braves and Rays knocking at the door for the World Series in 2021, it may very well be worth it.
Fine Wine and Art
Venice Fine Wine & Spirits has a variety of items for sale at its location on the island.
Expensive wines and spirits, yes. But, also, fine art, proprietor Bill Herlihy notes.
The Tim Thompson oil on canvas painting “The Spanish Treasure Fleet Departs the Florida Coast for Spain” can be purchased for about $65,000 at the Tamiami Trail establishment. That painting costs roughly the same as 65,000 Natty Lights but will make you feel much better about your life. (Sidenote: Natty Light is not currently a recognized legal tender in America).
Herlihy sells much better spirits than that as well.
A bottle of Petrus Pomerol, a red wine from France, costs $3,499.
“It has a long history and is one of the rarest wines in the world,” Herlihy said.
Only about 30,000 bottles are produced a year — a fraction of a fraction of the overall wine output. And the 2016 vintage rates 100 points.
Also available: You can buy a $899 bottle of Hennessy Paradis cognac.
Herlihy said he grew up in the restaurant business and curiosity led him into checking out different types and qualities of alcohol when he was a new bartender in the 1980s.
“I learned the difference between a $5 bottle of wine and a $50 bottle of wine,” he said.
Freebies
Of course, living in Southwest Florida isn’t for just the upper tax bracket. For every half-million-dollar car, there are plenty of half-thousand-dollar used jalopies.
Yes, you can go out and spend thousands, or millions, during the holiday season. And that’s certainly a way to help local businesses.
But you can definitely spend a little less than that and still be able to celebrate the holidays and support the community.
And there are plenty of free moments, events and gifts in the region.
