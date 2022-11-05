ShorePoint sign

ShorePoint Health Venice wants a lawsuit alleging it failed to give its employees sufficient notice of its closure to be dismissed.

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that it failed to give proper notice to its employees of its intent to close.

Callie White filed the suit Aug. 29 in federal court in Tampa, alleging that the hospital and its parent company, Community Health Systems, had violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — WARN — Act, which provides for 60 days’ notice prior to a closure or mass layoff at a business with 100 or more full-time employees.


