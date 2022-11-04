VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that it failed to give proper notice to its employees of its intent to close.
Callie White filed the suit Aug. 29 in federal court in Tampa, alleging that the hospital and its parent company, Community Health Systems, had violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — WARN — Act, which provides for 60 days’ notice prior to a closure or mass layoff at a business with 100 or more full-time employees.
She asked that the suit be certified as a class action including all similarly situated employees.
ShorePoint argues in a motion to dismiss filed Oct. 10 that the suit is, at best, premature, because it was filed before the WARN Act had been triggered.
A closure or mass layoff has to result in an "employment loss," attorney Tracey K. Jaensch writes in the motion, and there isn't one under the law if the employer offers to transfer an employee "to a different site of employment within a reasonable commuting distance with no more than a 6-month break in employment …."
ShorePoint did that, she writes, noting that ShorePoint CEO Kelly Enriquez' notice to employees on Aug. 22 advises of "sufficient job openings across ShorePoint Health for the majority of our staff."
ShorePoint also operates hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, and representatives of those facilities attended job fairs at the Venice hospital in the two days after the closure was announced.
Because no one had suffered an actual employment loss at the time the complaint was filed, Jaensch argues, the suit should be dismissed.
She also notes that in her complaint, White acknowledged still being eligible for ShorePoint's health and welfare benefits, indicating she was not yet unemployed.
And since White doesn't have a claim under the WARN Act, Jaensch writes, she can't represent the class she wants to have certified, even assuming other potential plaintiffs can show an employment loss.
White has until Nov. 11 to file either a response to ShorePoint's motion or an amended complaint. Determination of whether certification of a class action is appropriate is on hold until then.
