VENICE — After more than 70 years, the downtown area of Venice does not have a hospital.
ShorePoint Venice closed officially at noon Thursday. The sign for the building came down earlier that morning.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System announced Thursday night that it was "flexing its teams and facilities" to help the area and its "increased demand for care."
In a news release, SMH talked about the numbers of patients, doctors and health care workers left in the lurch after the announcement a month ago that it was closing.
“While the closing of ShorePoint Venice is concerning, we want to reassure the community that Sarasota Memorial is working hard to help fill any gaps in care that may ensue, while also providing jobs for as many displaced health care workers as we can,” Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President/CEO David Verinder said in a news release.
The situation left it so patients and doctors had to quickly find "new specialists and facilities to provide not only emergency, inpatient and surgical care, but also essential outpatient care and procedures, including rehabilitation therapy for people recovering from illness and injuries, infusion therapy for people battling cancer and bariatric and interventional radiology procedures," the news release stated.
SMH took "aggressive steps" when it learned about the shuttering, including:
• Reconfiguring and converting administrative space and waiting and reception areas to add more triage and treatment rooms to its emergency care center.
• Hiring more staff, including nearly 100 former ShorePoint workers.
• Meeting with EMS and patient care teams "to streamline processes and help ensure patients in Venice and the surrounding community" for timely and local access to care.
• Expanding hours and services at its imaging and outpatient centers, and adding rehabilitation services at other locations, to help patients from Venice and south county.
• Expediting construction to double SMH-Venice’s capacity.
• Moving forward with a new North Port hospital and develop a comprehensive medical campus in Wellen Park.
“Even before ShorePoint’s announcement, we already had construction underway to expand capacity at SMH-Venice," Verinder said. "We’re building a new patient care tower, and soon will begin expansion of our ER and operating rooms. These projects will take a couple of years to complete, but we are doing everything in our power to speed up construction.”
He said SMH is ready to help.
“We have a mission and obligation to provide care to all who need it, regardless of the challenges we face,” Verinder said. “We will find ways to step up to meet this new challenge, and demonstrate the value of a public hospital, just as we have throughout our nearly 100 years of service to the community.”
For more information or for assistance finding a doctor, call 941-917-7777.
