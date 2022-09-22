Venice hospital closes after 71 years

The sign for ShorePoint Venice hospital comes down early Thursday in Venice. The hospital officially closed after more than 70 years operating at noon Thursday. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEVE OGLETHORPE

VENICE — After more than 70 years, the downtown area of Venice does not have a hospital. 

ShorePoint Venice closed officially at noon Thursday. The sign for the building came down earlier that morning. 


