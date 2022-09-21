ShorePoint closes Thursday

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice officially closes at noon Thursday, ending nearly 71 years of service to the Venice area.
First known as South Sarasota County Memorial Hospital, the facility opened Dec. 3, 1951.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital made an effort to keep at least the emergency room open but found Community Health Systems, ShorePoint’s parent company unreceptive, as the Venice Gondolier reported in its Sept. 14 edition.
CHS had no comment for that story. But, in an email Wednesday regarding the closure, Marketing Director Rolando Irizarry said: “despite reports to the contrary, no other health care provider has presented a formal proposal to provide any kind of ongoing health care services in the current hospital location.”
SMH CEO David Verinder said no formal proposal was made because he wasn’t invited to make one.
He said that on the day he heard ShorePoint would be closing, he called two SMH financial advisers that he knew also had a relationship with CHS, to approach the company about potentially leasing the building, or at least the ER.
Word came back the company wasn’t interested, he said.
A few days later, Craig Conti called. Conti is the CHS vice president and Senior Acquisitions and Development officer. Verinder thought the company might have changed its mind.
His chief financial and chief legal officers also sat in on the Aug. 31 call, he said.
He asked if there was an opportunity to lease the ER and Conti said, no, CHS plans to sell the building, but SMH could buy it, if it wanted to.
Verinder said he pointed out a prospective purchaser might need two to three years to complete its due diligence, to address potential structural and environmental concerns. Leasing the ER to SMH would provide an income stream during that period.
When Conti said CHS didn’t want the liability, Verinder says he told him he’d accept it; all CHS would need to do would be to provide access to the building and cash checks.
Conti said the company still wasn’t interested, according to Verinder.
When SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush made one final plea a week later to talk about using the ShorePoint ER, and perhaps some in-patient rooms, Conti told her to talk to Verinder, emails show.
The discussions never got to the point of talking about rent, he said.
“We would have been willing to make it material,” he said — to relieve some of the pressure on SMH-Venice and help the community. “It’s very frustrating.”
To meet increased demand for emergency and other services, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has taken steps, including hiring more staff; creating more treatment and triage rooms in its Venice emergency care center; and expanding hours and services at its imaging and outpatient centers.
“We also are working with EMS and patient care teams at all of our urgent care centers and campuses to ensure patients in the Venice and surrounding community have timely access to safe, high-quality care as close to home as possible,” spokesperson Kim Savage said via email.
Rehabilitation services are being offered at its Care Center at Blackburn Point to make up for services discontinued at ShorePoint’s HealthPark, at Jacaranda Boulevard and Center Road, which continues to offer outpatient surgery, imaging and wound care, Irizarry said.
Doctors’ offices affiliated with ShorePoint, the name it was rebranded with in November, will remain open.
Timeline
The closure was announced Aug. 22 after a news release issued the previous Friday advised that information about “a change in our approach to providing health care services for our community” would be coming that day.
Elective surgeries in the hospital ceased as of Aug. 26 and the emergency room closed as of Aug. 29.
All patient services have terminated and all the patients have either been discharged or transferred — some to ShorePoint’s hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, some to other facilities, according to Irizarry.
He said the hospital has “completed all of its licensure closure activities.”
Now CHS is the subject of a federal lawsuit that could become a class action, claiming it failed to comply with notice requirements for its employees.
ShorePoint and, coincidentally, SMH and area HCA hospitals all held Venice job fairs the week of Aug. 22. Irizarry said that “many” employees found positions with other ShorePoint entities and the effort to transition them continues.
Nearly 100 of SMH’s new hires were former ShorePoint employees, Savage said.
The future of the hospital building remains up in the air.
“There has been inbound interest from non-health care related entities regarding the property,” Irizarry said. “However, it is early in the process and we do not have specific information to share about potential future uses of the facility at this time.”
Irizarry said new information will be provided for “substantive developments.”
“We appreciate all of the employees, physicians, volunteers and our board members who have served the hospital and our community through the years.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.