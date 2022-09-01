 Skip to main content
ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure

ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice, which is closing Sept. 22, is the target of a lawsuit alleging a violation of federal law.

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice and Community Health Systems Inc., its parent company, are the defendants in a lawsuit alleging a violation of federal law in the closure of the hospital.

Callie White, who worked in the Radiology Department of the hospital until being terminated Aug. 29, is bringing the suit on behalf of herself and an estimated 600 other potential plaintiffs who are similarly situated, according to a complaint filed Aug. 29 in the Tampa Division of the Middle District of Florida.


