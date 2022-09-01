ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice and Community Health Systems Inc., its parent company, are the defendants in a lawsuit alleging a violation of federal law in the closure of the hospital.
Callie White, who worked in the Radiology Department of the hospital until being terminated Aug. 29, is bringing the suit on behalf of herself and an estimated 600 other potential plaintiffs who are similarly situated, according to a complaint filed Aug. 29 in the Tampa Division of the Middle District of Florida.
Damages are being sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — WARN — Act, which provides for 60 days' notice prior to a closure or mass layoff at a business with 100 or more full-time employees.
The purpose of the law is to give terminated employees transition time to seek another job or get training.
All the employees in the class, if one is certified, are entitled to 60 days' pay, including vacation and personal days and benefits, as well as any medical expenses incurred that should have been covered under their health insurance, the complaint states.
Tomi Galin, CHS' executive vice president for Corporate Communications and Marketing, declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said via email that "ShorePoint Health and affiliated entities have open employment opportunities for employees of Venice Hospital.
"A number of employees have already been transferred to other opportunities in the organization. That process is continuing and we hope many of the hospital's valued employees will choose to continue employment with ShorePoint."
According to the complaint, the only notice White and the other potential plaintiffs received was an email from ShorePoint CEO Kelly Enriquez on Aug. 22 giving the reasons behind the closure, which is scheduled for Sept. 22.
The hospital's Emergency Department closed as of Aug. 29, and elective surgeries were discontinued as of Aug. 26.
Besides not providing the amount of notice mandated under the WARN Act, the notice failed to comply with its requirements, the complaint states.
It notes there's an exception in the law for a closure or mass layoff caused by "business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required."
But the exception doesn't apply, it states, because the WARN Act is triggered when a mass layoff is "reasonably foreseeable," and that occurred in April, when CHS saw a decline in revenue, earnings and admissions over the prior year, if not earlier.
The WARN Act provides for the recovery of attorney's fees and costs as well as damages.
White is represented by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa P.A., an employment-law firm in Tampa.
Lead attorney Brandon Hill declined to comment on the suit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.